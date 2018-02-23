Myanmar bulldozes what is left of Rohingya Muslim villages

This Feb. 19, 2018, satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe, shows the village of Thit Tone Nar Gwa Son, about 50 kilometers 31 miles) north of Maungdaw, Rakhine state, Myanmar. Satellite images of Myanmar’s troubled Rakhine state, released to The Associated Press by Colorado-based DigitalGlobe on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, show that dozens of empty villages and hamlets have been completely leveled by authorities in recent weeks, far more than previously reported. The villages were all set ablaze in the wake of violence last August, when a brutal clearance operation by security forces drove hundreds of thousands of Rohingya into exile in Bangladesh.