Grand jury indicts Missouri governor who admitted affair

In this Jan. 29, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks in Palmyra, Mo. A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced the indictment Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. She launched an investigation in January after Greitens admitted to an affair with his St. Louis hairdresser that began in March 2015. He was elected governor in November 2016.