Haiti suspends Oxfam pending investigation into sexual abuse

Oxfam International Regional Director for Latin America Simon Ticehurst, right, speaks with Haiti's Minister of Planning and External Cooperation Aviol Fleurant during a meeting in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday Feb. 22, 2018. Fleurant says Oxfam will be suspended in the country for two months pending an investigation into sexual misconduct by employees of the aid group. Dieu Nalio Chery AP Photo