Argentina: Drug seizure at Russian embassy leads to arrests

In this photo taken on Dec. 14, 2016, and released on Feb. 22, 2018 by the Argentine Security Ministry, a police officer shows a package of cocaine that with a star sign, that was found in an annex building of the Russian embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina. A Russian diplomatic official and an Argentine police officer are among those arrested after authorities seized the cocaine shipment of 860 pounds

389 kilograms) at the Russian embassy in Buenos Aires that prompted them to launch a yearlong joint investigation to dismantle a drug ring, the government said.