Jennifer Hanner, a first-year teacher from Harts, W.Va., center, holds a sign Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, outside the state Senate chambers at the Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Teachers statewide went on strike Thursday over pay and benefits. John Raby AP Photo

Nation & World

West Virginia teachers: Statewide walkout over pay, benefits

By JOHN RABY Associated Press

February 22, 2018 04:15 PM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia public school teachers have launched a statewide walkout, forcing classes to be canceled in all 55 counties in protest over pay hikes recently signed by the governor that they say don't go far enough.

Thousands of teachers converged on the Capitol in Charleston on Thursday, seeking to pressure lawmakers who are still considering other proposals for them. Chants of "Do your job so I can do mine" reverberated throughout the Capitol halls.

Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday night signed a 2 percent raise next year for teachers, followed by 1 percent raises the following two years. But teachers say the increases are too stingy. They also complain about projected increases in health insurance costs.

West Virginia teacher pay ranks 48th nationally. The teachers last struck statewide in 1990.

