In Syria, a father says last goodbye to dead child

This frame grab from video provided on Wednesday Feb. 21, 2018 by the Syrian anti-government activist group Ghouta Media Center, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a Syrian man, right, hugging and saying his last goodbye to his dead child who was killed during airstrikes and shelling by Syrian government forces, as he walks to bury him in a mass grave, in Ghouta, suburb of Damascus, Syria. It is a grief shared by all too many parents trapped with their children under a brutal, government siege of the Eastern Ghouta region outside the Syrian capital of Damascus. The government, backed by Russia, is determined to bring the once rebellious region back under its authority. Ghouta Media Center via AP)