German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers her speech about the European policy ahead of a EU summit at the parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Markus Schreiber AP Photo

Nation & World

Merkel calls for "solidarity" from all EU on taking migrants

The Associated Press

February 22, 2018 02:46 AM

BERLIN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is calling for all European member states to do their share in helping to deal with the large influx of migrants, while also working together to stem the flow by strengthening external borders and fighting the problems causing people to flee their homelands.

Speaking to Parliament on Thursday before a meeting with other EU leaders Friday in Brussels, Merkel stressed that countries need to know that "solidarity is not a one-way street" and that all have to fight for "shared European values."

Merkel says EU leaders need to agree upon a fair quota system for taking in asylum-seekers. Currently Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic are being sued by the European Commission for refusing to accept their share.

  Comments  

