African asylum seekers facing expulsion have embraced Israel

In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 photo, African migrants gather during a protest in front of Rwanda embassy in Herzeliya, Israel. Tens of thousands of African asylum seekers, nearly all from dictatorial Eritrea and war-torn Sudan, fear their stay in Israel is coming to an abrupt end. The Israeli government has given them until April 1 to leave the country for an unnamed African destination -- known to be Rwanda -- in exchange for $3,500 and a plane ticket, or they will be incarcerated indefinitely. Ariel Schalit AP Photo