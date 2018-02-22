Civil disobedience: Teen shooting survivors shake up Capitol

Aria Siccone, 14, a 9th grade student survivor from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where more than a dozen students and faculty were killed in a mass shooting on Wednesday, cries as she recounts her story from that day, while state Rep. Barrinton Russell, D-Dist. 95, comforts her, as they talk to legislators at the state Capitol regarding gun control legislation, in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Gerald Herbert AP Photo