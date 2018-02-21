Much-touted MS-13 sweep keeps even most basic details secret

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018 file photo, suspected members of the MS-13 gang are escorted to their arraignment in Mineola, N.Y. A sweep of alleged MS-13 gang members on Long Island has racked up impressive arrest totals but also left unanswered questions. Since May, federal authorities say they've arrested more than 220 members of the notorious street gang. But authorities have largely declined multiple requests by for even the most basic information about the arrests. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo