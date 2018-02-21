The Latest: Protesters begin sit-in at GOP leaders' office

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School survivors Tanzil Philip, left, is comforted by fellow student Diego Pfeiffer as Philip speaks to Leon High School students after arriving in Tallahassee, Fla., Tuesday, Feb 20, 2018. The students from Douglas High School are in town to lobby the Florida legislature after a shooting at their school by a former student that left more than a dozen students and faculty dead and others injured last week. Mark Wallheiser AP Photo