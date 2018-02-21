Migrant deported by Israel back to Africa recounts ordeal

In this Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, photo, Eritrean migrant Yohannes Tesfagabr, one of the tens of thousands of African migrants Israel has targeted for deportation, recounts his journey to The Associated Press in Kampala, Uganda. His case highlights the predicament of tens of thousands of Africans in Israel who face jail if they do not accept an offer, allegedly without further assurances of safety, to relocate to an unnamed African country. Stephen Wandera AP Photo