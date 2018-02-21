In South Korea's Olympic hills, traces of the North abound

Artist Doyu, 48, performs at the Goseong Unification Observatory as part of an art festival in Goseong, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. "I'd like to express a bird who wants to fly wherever it wants without having any boundary," said the performer. Located just south of the DMZ, the observatory is one of northernmost points in South Korea where civilians can travel to have a glimpse into North Korea. Jae C. Hong AP Photo