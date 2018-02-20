In this photo provided by Tasnim News Agency, a rescue helicopter flies over the Dena mountains while searching for wreckage of a plane that crashed on Sunday, in southern Iran, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Iranian search and rescue teams on Monday reached the site of a plane crash the previous day that authorities say killed all 65 people on board, Iran's Press TV reported.
Nation & World

Iran TV airs images of site of airplane crash that killed 65

The Associated Press

February 20, 2018 04:07 AM

TEHRAN, Iran

Iranian state television is airing the first images of the site of an airplane crash in southern Iran that killed 65 people.

The footage aired on Tuesday shows the plane crash site against the side of a snow-covered mountain near Yasuj, some 780 kilometers, or 485 miles, south of Tehran, Iran's capital from which the flight took off on Sunday.

The tail of the plane could be seen in the footage.

Separately, Iran's Revolutionary Guard released a still image of the site captured by one of its drones, which it said showed corpses in the snow.

The Aseman Airlines ATR-72, a twin-engine turboprop used for short-distance regional flying, went down on Sunday in foggy weather.

All on board Flight EP3704 were killed, including 59 passengers and six crew members.

