Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his hand out to take an oath as he is named the presidential candidate for the MORENA political party in Mexico City, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. On Sunday, Mexico's three major political parties are nominating their presidential candidates for the July 1 election. Eduardo Verdugo AP Photo

Nation & World

Main party candidates formally join Mexico presidential race

The Associated Press

February 18, 2018 03:21 PM

MEXICO CITY

Three presidential candidates have accepted the nominations of Mexico's main parties for the July 1 election, formally entering what is shaping up to be a crowded race.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of the leftist Morena party is the front-runner in early polls, and is making his third bid for the presidency.

Ricardo Anaya of the conservative National Action Party is the standard-bearer of a coalition with the left-leaning Democratic Revolution Party.

And for the first time in its nearly 90-year history, the governing Institutional Revolutionary Party is running a non-member, Jose Antonio Meade.

They are expected to face competition from three independent candidates who are poised to qualify for the ballot, pending official ratification by electoral authorities.

