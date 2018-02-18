The Latest: Florida gun show displays AR-15s to children

A group of people hold signs that read 'Guns Down Test Scores UP' during a protest against guns on the steps of the Broward County Federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, is charged with killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Wednesday. Brynn Anderson AP Photo