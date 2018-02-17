Lonely reading therapy dog becomes cyberspace sensation

Sting won’t have trouble finding reading buddies any more.
A Facebook photo of the sad greyhound all alone at a Minnesota library when no children showed up to read to him earlier this month has touched hearts all around the world.
“I am the most sad I have ever been,” one Facebook fan said.
John Muellner’s post showing his forlorn pet, a reading therapy dog, has been shared more than 100,000 times in 10 days and generated 78,000 reactions — most of them sad faces.
“It’s been from everywhere,” John Muellner, who lives in Hugo, Minn., told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “Australia and New Zealand, lots of posts from the Philippines, all over Europe and South America.”
Sting participates in the Paws to Read program at the White Bear Lake branch of the Ramsay County Library. Paws helps children gain confidence in their reading skills by having them read to dogs.
One teen volunteered to drive all the way from Florida to read to Sting, a 10-year-old retired racer. But Sting now has readers booked through April.
Along with his duties at the library, Sting works weekends as a pet therapy dog at Gillette Children's Hospital in St Paul.
“He really is a sweet guy,” Therese Sonnek, manager of the White Bear Lake branch, told the Pioneer Press. “He walks in and he just comes behind the desk and leans on you, like, ‘You can pet me now.’ ‘And now I’ll go lay down on my blanket.’ And then he’s ready.
“Everybody just loves to give him love,” she said.
Now more than ever. The library has even scheduled a special event Wednesday night so Sting’s new fans can meet him.
Muellner told Minneapolis television station WCCO that Sting hasn’t let fame “go to his head yet.” In fact, he told one Facebook fan, Sting enjoys a pretty simple life.
“He's a very sweet boy who just wants to hang out with people,” Muellner posted. “And sleep.”
