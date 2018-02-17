Minnesota terror case shows challenge of predicting attacks

FILE - This file photo provided by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office in St. Paul, Minn., shows Tnuza Jamal Hassan, of Minnesota. Hassan, who authorities say had hoped to kill people when she set fires in January 2018 on a college campus, has been ordered detained by a federal judge. Hassan pleaded not guilty Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, to federal counts of attempting to provide material support to al-Qaida, lying to the FBI and arson. Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)