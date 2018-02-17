Family of woman killed by police may not see full $37M award

Rhanda Dormeus, the mother of Korryn Gaines, speaks to the media on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 in Towson, Md. The family of Korryn Gaines, who was fatally shot by police two years ago may never receive the entire $37 million it was awarded in a lawsuit this week. Maryland has a cap on local governments' liabilities in such cases, and judges have a tendency to lower large awards on appeal. Legal experts say that it's unlikely the young son of Korryn Gaines and other relatives will see all the money awarded Friday. The Baltimore Sun via AP Barbara Haddock Taylor