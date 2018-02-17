A Facebook posting, released by the House Intelligence Committee, for a group called "Being Patriotic" is photographed in Washington, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. A federal grand jury indictment on Feb. 16, charging 13 Russians and three Russian entities with an elaborate plot to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, noted that beginning in June 2016, defendants and and their co-conspirators organized and coordinated political rallies in the U.S. The "Being Patriotic" promoted and organized two political rallies in New York according to the indictment.
Nation & World

Russian indicted in election probe says US justice '1-sided'

The Associated Press

February 17, 2018 03:54 AM

MOSCOW

One of the 13 Russians indicted by the United States for interfering in the American presidential election says the U.S. justice system is unfair.

Mikhail Burchik was quoted as saying by the newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda that "I am very surprised that, in the opinion of the Washington court, several Russian people interfered in the elections in the United States. I do not know how the Americans came to this decision."

Burchik was identified in the indictment as executive director of an organization that allegedly sowed propaganda on social media to try to interfere with the 2016 election.

Burchik was quoted as saying Saturday that "they have one-sided justice, and it turns out that you can hang the blame on anyone."

U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller brought the federal indictment Friday.

