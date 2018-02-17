South Korean President Moon Jae-in passes journalists during a visit to the Main Press Center at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018,
South Korean President Moon Jae-in passes journalists during a visit to the Main Press Center at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, Peter Morgan AP Photo
Moon won't discuss possible summit with North Korea's Kim

The Associated Press

February 17, 2018 03:47 AM

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

South Korean President Moon Jae-in says he hopes his efforts to engage rival North Korea at the Olympics will lead to better ties between Washington and Pyongyang — and help to set up talks on ridding the North of its nuclear bombs.

But Moon wouldn't answer a question from The Associated Press about what needs to happen before he'll take North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un up on his invitation for a summit.

Moon has yet to accept the North Korean offer. He's said the Koreas should "create an environment" so that the summit can happen.

Moon told reporters at the Olympics media center in Pyeongchang that he hopes better inter-Korean ties "will help lead to dialogue between the United States and North Korea and eventually denuclearization talks."

