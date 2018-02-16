Shooting suspect was on school rifle team that got NRA grant

FILE- In this March 7, 2012 file photo, Illinois gun owners and supporters file out National Rifle Association applications while participating in an Illinois Gun Owners Lobby Day convention before marching to the Illinois state Capitol in Springfield, Ill. The troubled teen authorities say killed several people at a Florida high school on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, excelled in an air-rifle marksmanship program supported by a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation, part of a multimillion-dollar effort by the gun group to support youth shooting clubs. Seth Perlman, File AP Photo