Zimbabwe's president has clear road to election, few rivals

Supporters gather and listen to newly elected leader of the opposition Movement For Democtractic Change MDC) party, Nelson Chamisa addressing them outside the party headquarters in Harare, Thursday, Feb, 15, 2018. Zimbabwe's president is expressing condolences over the death of longtime opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai and says upcoming elections must be free and fair "in tribute to him." Tsvangirai, who was the boldest opponent to longtime leader Robert Mugabe, died Wednesday in a Johannesburg hospital at age 65 after a long battle with cancer.