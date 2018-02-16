Seoul footing record tab for North Korea at 2018 Olympics

North Korean taekwondo demonstration team members perform at the joint taekwondo performance of World Taekwondo and International Taekwondo Federation Monday, Feb. 12, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. North Korea has sent a several hundred women-strong cheering squad, an orchestra with singers and dancers and a demonstration taekwondo team that will perform in Seoul and places near the Olympic venues. Pool Photo via AP Woohae Cho