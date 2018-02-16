Suspended California lawmaker sues Senate, alleges racism

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, California Sen. Tony Mendoza, D-Artesia, announces that he will take a month-long leave of absence while an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him are completed in Sacramento, Calif. He has sued the state Senate for suspending him amid a sexual misconduct investigation. Mendoza is seeking reinstatement in his lawsuit filed Thursday, Feb. 15, with one of his constituents as a co-plaintiff. Steve Yeater, file AP Photo