Did FBI miss a warning before Florida high school shooting?

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, students are evacuated by police from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., after a shooter opened fire on the campus. It was the final period of the day at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High and Jonathan Blank was in history class, learning about the Holocaust. Across campus five of his friends, pals since grade school, sat in different classrooms watching the clock, when a former student opened fire at the school, killing more than a dozen people and injuring others Wednesday afternoon. South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File Mike Stocker