El Salvador commutes women's 30-year abortion sentence

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017 file photo, Salvadoran Teodora Vasquez, found guilty of what the court said was an illegal abortion via a miscarriage, arrives in a courtroom to appeal her 30-year prison sentence, in San Salvador, El Salvador. The country’s Supreme Court has commuted Vasquez's sentence for what she says was a stillbirth. The court ruled Thursday, Feb. 15 2018, that evidence in the case did not prove she took any specific action to abort the pregnancy, which is illegal in El Salvador. Salvador Melendez, File AP Photo