South African President Jacob Zuma addresses the the nation and the press at the government's Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Zuma resigned on Wednesday in the televised address to the nation, ending a turbulent tenure marred by corruption scandals that sapped the popularity of the ruling African National Congress and hurt one of Africa's biggest economies. Themba Hadebe AP Photo

Nation & World

The Latest: South Africa's ANC nominates Ramaphosa as leader

The Associated Press

February 15, 2018 03:50 AM

JOHANNESBURG

The Latest on South Africa's leadership transition (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

South Africa's ruling party says it will nominate acting President Cyril Ramaphosa to be elected as the country's new leader in a parliament vote Thursday afternoon.

Ramaphosa was elected the leader of the ruling African National Congress in December and had been poised to succeed former president Jacob Zuma, who resigned late Wednesday.

The ANC ordered Zuma to step down after the party was weakened by multiple corruption allegations around him. Zuma has denied wrongdoing.

The country's new president will be sworn in after the parliament vote and is then expected to address the chamber.

___

11:15 a.m.

South Africa's parliament spokesman says the speaker has received Jacob Zuma's resignation letter and his departure as president is effective immediately.

Parliament is set to elect a new president Thursday afternoon. Until then, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is acting president.

Zuma announced his resignation late Wednesday after the ruling African National Congress ordered him to step down. The ANC has been hurt by multiple corruption allegations around Zuma, who has denied wrongdoing.

The ANC now must try to rebuild its reputation ahead of next year's elections.

___

10:50 a.m.

South Africa's government says acting President Cyril Ramaphosa is in charge until parliament elects a new leader Thursday afternoon following the resignation of Jacob Zuma.

The 400-member parliament, dominated by the ruling African National Congress party, is expected to select Ramaphosa to finish his predecessor's term, which ends with elections in 2019.

Zuma resigned late Wednesday after the ANC, which has lost popularity because of corruption scandals during his tenure, instructed him to leave. Ramaphosa has promised to fight graft.

The South African currency strengthened against the dollar in early trading Thursday after Zuma's resignation, which ended a leadership crisis that had stalled some government business.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation welcomes Zuma's departure but says the state must act against "networks of criminality" that have hurt South Africa's democracy.

