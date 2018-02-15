Government says American detainee worked for IS in Syria

FILE - In this July 17, 2017 file photo, smoke rises from a coalition airstrike which attacked an Islamic State militant position, on the front line on the western side of Raqqa, northeast Syria. The U.S. says an American detained by U.S. forces was carrying thumb drives containing bomb-making files and documents describing work he did for the Islamic State group at the time he surrendered in Syria last year. The government's justification for holding the detainee without charge is part of documents filed late Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in federal court. Hussein Malla, File AP Photo