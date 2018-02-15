UN: Afghan civilian casualties decreased 9 percent in 2017

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2017 file photo, Afghan people offer funeral prayers behind the body of a civilian killed in a suicide attack on a Shiite cultural center in Kabul, Afghanistan. The U.N. mission in Afghanistan says the number of civilian casualties in the country's conflict decreased by 9 percent in 2017. The U.N. 2017 Annual Report on the Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict in Afghanistan was released Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Rahmat Gul, File AP Photo