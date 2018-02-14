Nation & World

Savannah approves changes to Confederate monument from 1875

The Associated Press

February 14, 2018 03:44 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Georgia's oldest city is renaming its 143-year-old Confederate monument to honor all soldiers killed in the Civil War.

The Savannah City Council voted Wednesday to make several small changes to the 1875 monument placed in Forsyth Park as a memorial to slain Confederate troops.

The 48-foot (14-meter) monument will be rededicated as the Civil War Memorial. A statue of a Confederate soldier atop the monument will remain. Busts of two Confederate officers placed beside the monument 35 years after it was built will be moved to a cemetery.

Mayor Eddie DeLoach raised the prospect of changing the monument last summer after a violent rally by white nationalists in Virginia stoked calls to remove Confederate statues across the South. Georgia law prohibits taking down any Confederate monument.

