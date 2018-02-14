Warren: 'Never used' Native American claim to advance career

FILE- In this Dec. 5, 2017, file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., waits to speak during a meeting of the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Warren said Wednesday that President Donald Trump is disrespecting Native Americans by referring to her as "Pocahontas," and she says that while she's not enrolled in any tribe, "I never used my family tree to get a break or ... advance my career." Susan Walsh, File AP Photo