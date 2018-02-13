US says Myanmar makes life for Rohingya 'a death sentence'

In this Jan. 21, 2018 photo, Rohingya Muslim refugee Noor Kadir, 24, from the Myanmar village of Gu Dar Pyin, plays with his son inside the family makeshift shelter in Balukhali refugee camp, Bangladesh. The Associated Press has confirmed more than five previously unreported mass graves in the Myanmar village of Gu Dar Pyin through multiple interviews with more than two dozen survivors in Bangladesh refugee camps and through time-stamped cellphone videos. Survivors said that the soldiers carefully planned the Aug. 27 attack, and then deliberately tried to hide what they had done. They came to the slaughter armed not only with rifles, knives, rocket launchers and grenades, but also with shovels to dig pits and acid to burn away faces and hands so that the bodies could not be identified. Kadir and 14 others, all Rohingya Muslims in the Myanmar village of Gu Dar Pyin, had been choosing players for the soccer-like game of chinlone when the gunfire began. They scattered from what sounded like hard rain on a tin roof. By the time the Myanmar military stopped shooting, only Kadir and two teammates were left alive. Manish Swarup AP Photo