California teacher defends anti-military comments

FILE - In this July 21, 2010, file photo, teacher Gregory Salcido poses in front of El Rancho High School in Pico Rivera, Calif. A Los Angeles-area city council will consider a resolution Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, asking for the resignation of councilman Salcido, who bashed U.S. military service members while teaching to a high school class. Los Angeles Daily News via AP Keith Durflinger