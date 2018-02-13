For Korean-American, Olympics are a chance to go home again

Song Hong walks in the patio area of an old house that used to belong to a childhood friend in downtown Gangneung, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. When Song used to tell his grandchildren about his childhood, he would joke that they were “country folks,” from a rugged and rural corner of the world that none of their fellow Americans had ever heard of, or likely ever would. Then one day, from his home in California, he saw the news: that rugged and rural corner of the world was named the unlikely host of the 2018 Winter Olympics. He brought his whole family back to his hometown for the festivities. Felipe Dana AP Photo