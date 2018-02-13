Israeli military court to try Palestinian teen protest icon

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2018 file photo, Ahed Tamimi is brought to a courtroom inside the Ofer military prison near Jerusalem. Tamimi is to go on trial Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, before an Israeli military court, for slapping and punching two Israeli soldiers in December. Palestinians say her actions embody their David vs. Goliath struggle against a brutal military occupation, while Israel portrays them as a staged provocation meant to embarrass its military. Tamimi is one of an estimated 350 Palestinian minors in Israeli jails. Mahmoud Illean, File AP Photo