Bomber gets life in prison for New York, New Jersey attacks

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2016, file photo, Ahmad Khan Rahimi, center, is led into court in Elizabeth, N.J. Rahimi, who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey, is set to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, by a federal judge in Manhattan. Mel Evans, File AP Photo