Feds: Military impersonator used helicopter to impress woman

This undated mug shot shows Christian Desgroux, 57, who’s accused of pretending to be a U.S. Army general when he landed a chartered helicopter at a technology company in North Carolina in November. He appeared in federal court in Raleigh on a count of impersonating a military officer on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. The judge ordered Desgroux to remain in jail pending his arraignment. Wake City-County Bureau of Identification via AP)