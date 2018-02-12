The Latest: Agent says tips, social media led to gun arrest

FILE - These undated file photos provided by the City of Westerville, Ohio show Officers Eric Joering, 39, left, and Anthony Morelli, 54, who were fatally shot while responding to a hang-up 9-1-1 call on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. Police in the Columbus suburb of Westerville on Monday, Feb. 12 will escort the bodies of two slain officers as they're moved from a coroner's office to separate funeral homes. Officials invited the public to line the route as the bodies are transported Monday to honor the officers. City of Westerville via AP, File)