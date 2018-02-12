Personnel work at the scene of a AN-148 plane crash in Stepanovskoye village, about 40 kilometers
Personnel work at the scene of a AN-148 plane crash in Stepanovskoye village, about 40 kilometers 25 miles) from the Domodedovo airport, Russia, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. A Russian passenger plane carrying 71 people crashed Sunday near Moscow, killing everyone aboard shortly after the jet took off from one of the city's airports. The Saratov Airlines regional jet disappeared from radar screens a few minutes after departing from Domodedovo Airport en route to Orsk, a city some 1,500 kilometers
Personnel work at the scene of a AN-148 plane crash in Stepanovskoye village, about 40 kilometers 25 miles) from the Domodedovo airport, Russia, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. A Russian passenger plane carrying 71 people crashed Sunday near Moscow, killing everyone aboard shortly after the jet took off from one of the city's airports. The Saratov Airlines regional jet disappeared from radar screens a few minutes after departing from Domodedovo Airport en route to Orsk, a city some 1,500 kilometers

Nation & World

Emergency teams search for victims of Russian plane crash

The Associated Press

February 12, 2018 03:40 AM

MOSCOW

Emergency teams are combing snowy fields outside Moscow for debris of a Russian airliner that crashed and the remains of the 71 people who died.

The An-148 twin-engine regional jet bound for Orsk in the southern Urals went down minutes after taking off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport Sunday. All 65 passengers and 6 crew on board were killed.

Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said Monday the search for victims' remains will take a week. He said that the emergency teams already have found the plane's flight data recorder, which is crucial for determining the crash's cause.

Investigators quickly ruled out a terror attack, but will not speculate on possible reasons for the crash.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The plane was operated by Saratov Airlines, which said the plane had undergone all the necessary checks.

  Comments  