The Capitol Dome of the Capitol Building at sunrise, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, in Washington. The Senate is ready for a showdown debate over immigration, including whether to protect young "Dreamers" from deportation, in an election-year battle that's sure to electrify both parties' most fervent voters and could well end in stalemate. Andrew Harnik AP Photo
Nation & World

Congress takes on immigration issue amid election pressures

By ALAN FRAM Associated Press

February 12, 2018 12:12 AM

WASHINGTON

The Senate will open up a rare, open-ended debate on immigration and the fate of the "Dreamer" immigrants on Monday. But the most influential voice in the conversation may be on the other side of Pennsylvania Avenue.

If the aim is to pass a legislative solution soon, President Donald Trump is a crucial and, at times, complicating player. His day-to-day turnabouts on the issues have confounded Democrats and Republicans and led some to urge the White House to minimize his role in the debate for fear he'll say something that undermines the effort.

Yet his ultimate support will be vital if Congress is to overcome election-year pressures against compromise.

