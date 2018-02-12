US pushes for home countries to take back detainees in Syria

In this Feb. 7, 2018, photo, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House in Washington. The U.S. wants to see foreign fighters being held by Syrian Democratic Forces turned over to their home countries. The United States is urging allied nations to help deal with the growing number of foreign fighters that are being held by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, saying the militants should be turned over to face justice in their home countries. Mattis is expected to raise the issue during a meeting in Rome this week with other members of the coalition that is fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo