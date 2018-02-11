Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition party elects new leaders

The new co-chairmen of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party, or HDP, Pervin Buldan, left, and Sezai Temelli, right, applaud outgoing co-chairwoman Serpil Kemalbay during HDP congress in Ankara, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. HDP is voting in Ankara as co-chairmen Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksekdag step down. Demirtas and Yuksekdag has been behind bars pending trial since November 2016 for alleged terror charges, accused of links to outlawed Kurdish militants. Burhan Ozbilici AP Photo