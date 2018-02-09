FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2017 file photo, White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter, center, hands President Donald Trump a confirmation order for James Mattis as defense secretary, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, as White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, right, watches. Porter is stepping down following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives.
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2017 file photo, White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter, center, hands President Donald Trump a confirmation order for James Mattis as defense secretary, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, as White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, right, watches. Porter is stepping down following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives. Evan Vucci AP Photo
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2017 file photo, White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter, center, hands President Donald Trump a confirmation order for James Mattis as defense secretary, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, as White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, right, watches. Porter is stepping down following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives. Evan Vucci AP Photo

Nation & World

Trump defends former aide after abuse claims bring criticism

By JONATHAN LEMIRE and JILL COLVIN Associated Press

February 09, 2018 11:25 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump has defended former aide Rob Porter. He is wishing him well in his future endeavors without any mention of the two ex-wives who have accused Porter of physical and emotional abuse.

Trump's comments set off a firestorm at a time of national conversation about the mistreatment of women. And they came amid Whiite House finger-pointing about who knew what, and when, about the severity of the spousal abuse allegations.

Trump said Porter, who resigned when the abuse allegations became public this week, had "worked hard" at the White House and wished him well.

He gave no nod to the treatment of the women whose reports of abuse led to Porter's resignation, but which he denies.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  