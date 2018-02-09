Trump defends former aide after abuse claims bring criticism

President Donald Trump has defended former aide Rob Porter. He is wishing him well in his future endeavors without any mention of the two ex-wives who have accused Porter of physical and emotional abuse.
Trump's comments set off a firestorm at a time of national conversation about the mistreatment of women. And they came amid Whiite House finger-pointing about who knew what, and when, about the severity of the spousal abuse allegations.
Trump said Porter, who resigned when the abuse allegations became public this week, had "worked hard" at the White House and wished him well.
He gave no nod to the treatment of the women whose reports of abuse led to Porter's resignation, but which he denies.
