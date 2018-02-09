Figure skater saving pups from SKorean dog meat trade

In this undated photo provided by Free Korean Dogs, Canadian figure skater Meagan Duhamel poses with her dog Moo-tae, right, in South Korea. Duhamel already has one life-changing souvenir from South Korea, and it's not a medal. The Olympic pairs skater rescued a puppy from the Korean dog meat trade while competing in Pyeongchang last year, and she's helping organize more adoptions while skating there at this year's games. Free Korean Dogs via AP EK Park