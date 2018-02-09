Study: Extremists still flourishing in Indonesia's prisons

FILE - In this June 6, 2011, file photo convicted militant Muhammad Syarif Tarabubun, right, who was sentenced to 15 years for his role in a karaoke club attack that killed two Christians in Maluku islands, speaks during an interview outside of his cell in Porong Prison in Sidoarjo, East Java, Indonesia. Indonesia's overcrowded prisons are ill-equipped to deal with Islamic militant inmates, hampering efforts to prevent the spread of violent radicalism, a new study has found, adding to years of warnings by experts that the country's prisons have become a jihadist training ground. Achmad Ibrahim, File AP Photo