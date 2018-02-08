The Latest: White House says Trump still confident in Kelly

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, from left, White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner walk to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump was en route to Bedminster, N.J., for vacation. White House staff secretary Porter has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives. Alex Brandon AP Photo