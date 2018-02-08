South African President Jacob Zuma leaves parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Feb 7, 2018. Zuma's exit from power because of scandals appears to be getting closer with his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa, who is expected to replace him, saying he anticipates a "speedy resolution" to transition talks he is holding with Zuma.
South African President Jacob Zuma leaves parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Feb 7, 2018. Zuma's exit from power because of scandals appears to be getting closer with his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa, who is expected to replace him, saying he anticipates a "speedy resolution" to transition talks he is holding with Zuma. Brenton Geach AP Photo

Secrecy on president's exit bad for South Africa, group says

The Associated Press

February 08, 2018 02:36 AM

JOHANNESBURG

An anti-corruption group in South Africa is criticizing what it calls a "veil of secrecy" around talks aimed at securing the removal from power of President Jacob Zuma.

Save South Africa, a non-governmental group that has campaigned for Zuma's resignation because of corruption allegations, is expressing concern about negotiations between the president and deputy Cyril Ramaphosa, who said Wednesday that he anticipates a "speedy resolution" to the discussions about a transition of power.

Save South Africa says Ramaphosa is "being sucked into the illicit world that Zuma and his cronies thrive in" and that any "secret backdoor deals" would set a bad precedent for a new government.

Zuma, who has denied wrongdoing, has been enmeshed in scandals for years. Many former supporters in the ruling party want him to go.

