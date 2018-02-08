South Korean president to meet North Korean leader's sister

FILE - This 2015, file photo provided by the North Korean government shows Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. South Korea’s Unification Ministry said North Korea informed Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, that Kim Yo Jong would be part of the high-level delegation coming to the South for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korea News Service via AP, File Korean Central News Agency