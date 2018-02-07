Black Lives Matter activist shot, killed in New Orleans

FILE - In this April 9, 2015 file photo, Muhiyidin d'Baha speaks during a meeting with North Charleston city council about the killing of Walter Scott by a North Charleston police officer after a traffic stop in North Charleston, S.C. Muhiyidin d'Baha, whose legal name was Muhiyidin Elamin Moye, was shot in the thigh, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, and died in a hospital, New Orleans police spokesman Beau Tidwell said Wednesday. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear. Chuck Burton AP Photo